Skip to content
WHNT.com
Huntsville
48°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Your Local Election Headquarters
Coronavirus
Huntsville
Madison
Decatur
Athens
Shoals
Shoals CrimeStoppers
Northeast Alabama
Investigative
BBB Consumer Alerts
Taking Action
STEM
Alabama News
Washington DC Bureau
Defending America
Newsfeed Now
Racial Justice Movement
Veterans Voices
Border Report
Weather
Forecast Discussion
Interactive Radar
Generac Superstore 7 Day Forecast
Beach Forecast
Bus Stop Forecast
Maps & Radar
Redstone Federal Credit Union Camera Network
Weather Closings & Delays
Warnings
Photo Galleries
Traffic
Sports
Football Friday
The SEC Report
Titan’s Keys
The Big Game
Japan 2020
Masters Report
North Alabama’s CW
On-Air
WHNT/North Alabama’s CW Program Schedule
WHNT Video Center
Noon Interviews
WHNT Live Stream
Breaking News Coverage
CBS News Live Feed
Closed Captioning Info
Community
Christmas Lights
Remarkable Women
The Story
Wellness Wednesday
Tell Me Something Good
Tools for Teachers
Mr. Food Test Kitchen
Pass or Fail
Community Calendar
Contests
Video Game News
Contact Us
WHNT News 19 Team
WHNT News 19 Sales Team – Broadcast and Digital
Advertise With Us
Station Tours
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Tell Me Something Good
Justin Timberlake gives wheelchair accessible van to family of teen with cerebral palsy
Video
North Dakota teacher goes above and beyond for her students
North Carolina 8-year-old has Christmas wish to help the homeless
Video
Wellness Wednesday
These 3 foods could be key to fighting COVID-19 naturally
Video
Yoga breathing technique to help you calm down during stressful times
Video
Throwing Punches And Gaining Confidence
Video
‘Maintain Don’t Gain’ challenges people to stay healthy through the holidays
Video
How to meal prep healthy meals for the week
Video
More Wellness Wednesday Headlines
The Story
Artist hopes her work gives people a virtual hug
Lee Greenwood celebrating 40 years of hits at VBC
Video
Fannie Flagg does virtual book signing for Free 2 Teach
Video
All aboard to Harrison Brothers Hardware for the holidays
Video
News 19 ready to show you our new look
Video
More The Story Headlines
Shoals CrimeStoppers
Muscle Shoals Police Department warns of phone scam targeting older adults
Video
Muscle Shoals Police searching for man in connection with the theft of a trailer
Video
Tuscumbia family frustrated after seven months with no answers in Mary Malone’s murder
Video
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office continues search for Bradley Eugene Lard
Video
Family offering reward for information into the death of beloved family pet, Sushi
Video
More Shoals CrimeStoppers Headlines
BBB Consumer Alerts
Don’t Tip Off Post-Holiday Thieves! How to Recycle Securely
Make Your Holiday Gift Returns a Little Less Stressful
Honda recalls 1.4M US vehicles for software, other problems
460,000 pole saws recalled, saw may fall off pole
Double check that Zoom link: BBB warns of new phishing scams
More BBB Consumer Alerts Headlines