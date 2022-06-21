SEASIDE, Fla. (WKRG) — An $8 million home in the WaterColor community near Seaside was broken into and damaged over the weekend, according to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office.

Video released by WCSO shows hundreds of teenagers fighting and partying inside the luxury home on June 18.

In the video, teenage girls are seen sporting white boxing gloves and hitting each other surrounded by peers. Alcohol and drinks are scattered on the counters and tables inside the home.

WCSO said the party happened overnight Friday with a noise complaint call coming in early Saturday morning. Kids are shown repping championship rings inside the home on social media photos.

WCSO is investigating the party as a burglary. WCSO said the homeowners were not home and never gave permission for people to enter the house over the weekend.

The teenagers scattered out the backdoors and through the community when deputies arrived.

If you have any information about the party or those involved, contact WCSO at 850-892-8111.

Read the full release from WCSO here:

“An open house party is against the law. An open house party in a home you break into is a burglary. Early Saturday morning, Walton County Sheriff’s Office was called out to Blackwater Street in Watercolor by Security for a noise complaint. When deputies arrived, as you can imagine, most of the people at the party had left the scene. Since then, videos are circulating on Snapchat, Instagram and other social media platforms with some of the highlights. Including where some of the people attending turn the foyer of the $8 million home into a boxing ring. Here’s another sliver of information; Snapchat isn’t private. You may think it is if you are a teenager or someone in their early 20s and you are not yet worldly. Your friends will snitch. Word gets out. You’ll be tagged in pics on the Gram. Also, we can subpoena Snapchat. Apart from the damage caused and the items stolen, it’s a complete violation of someone’s home that you can’t put a price on. The feeling when you know someone went into your closet, tried on your clothes and used your bathroom doesn’t have a dollar amount attached to it. Especially in a place where you’re supposed to feel safe. Before anyone says, this is just “kids being kids,” we want you to ask yourself how you would feel if your home was ransacked and your sense of peace and security was taken from you. Before you say, “they might not have known,” ask yourself if what was taking place was appropriate (or legal) regardless if they had permission to be there (which they did not). Before making an excuse for these kids, ask why they felt they could do this in the first place. Here’s our ask; if you were there, know someone who was there, were invited, knows who circulated the flyer for the party (yes, we know about that too) you are asked to come forward. DO YOURSELF A FAVOR and let us know. Come clean and give us the information we need to hold those responsible. So, what’s “the move?” If you have information regarding this incident, please contact the Walton County Sheriff’s Office at 850-892-8111 or you can remain anonymous by calling Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at 850-863-TIPS.” WALTON COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE