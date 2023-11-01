MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – The patriarch of the Tate family, and Tate Farms, passed away Tuesday night at the age of 95.

William “Homer” Tate was born in 1928. He went on to raise his four sons on the farm his family had built.

The Tate family began farming pumpkins in 1996 with just 15 acres. Today, they have over 80 acres of “pick-your-own” pumpkin fields and over 20 acres of retail, play and entertainment space.

“Homer was a cornerstone in the agriculture community, deacon emeritus at Flint River Baptist Church, and had a servant’s heart for others. We are grieving as a family, but find great comfort that he is in God’s presence,” his family posted on Facebook with the announcement.

He passed away on Tuesday, October 31, just a few days after the end of the 2023 season.