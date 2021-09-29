Tate Farms opens for the 2021 pumpkin picking season

MERIDANVILLE, Ala. – Pumpkin Picking season is here and with that comes all of the fun fall activities. Tate Farms in Meridianville is open for business and ready for the 2021 pumpkin season.

Visiting Tate Farms is an annual tradition for many families. Executive Assistant, Lisa Stratton, said it’s the perfect opportunity to get outdoors and have fun during the pandemic.

“It feels like a fun, family, lets go and spend some time together, let’s eat a funnel cake experience,” exclaimed Stratton.

Stratton said the farm is following state guidelines, so masks are optional.

There’s an animal barn, corn piles, slides, inflatables, swings, games, concessions, and plenty of pumpkins.

This year there are also some new additions to the farm. The party pavilion has been revamped and there’s a new six-person super slide.

The season runs from September 29th to October 29th with Pumpkin Destruction day on October 30th.

Below are the specific dates and times:

September 29th, September 30th & October 1st: 1:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m

October 2nd: 9:00 a.m- 9:00 p.m. (SATURDAY)

October 4th- 8th: 1:00 p.m. -8:00 p.m.

October 9th: 9:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. (SATURDAY)

October 11th: 1:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m.

October 13th-15th: 1:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m.

October 16th: 9:00 a.m.-9:00 p.m. (SATURDAY)

October 20th-22nd: 1:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

October 23rd: 9:00 a.m.- 9:00 p.m. (SATURDAY)

October 27th-29th: 1:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m.

Tate Farms is located at 8414 Moores Mill Road, Meridianville, AL 35759.

Admission is $15 for ages two and older and season passes are $40.

Cash and cards are accepted at the admission office but both of the stores, concessions, and the pumpkin market are card only.