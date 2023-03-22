MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) — If you’re hanging out in Town Madison, you can now purchase an alcoholic beverage to-go! Town Madison ‘cut the ribbon’ on its Arts and Entertainment (A&E) district on Wednesday.

If you frequent parts of Huntsville like Downtown or MidCIty, you may see people walking around with ‘purple cups’ filled with their beverage of choice. These areas are coined Arts & Entertainment districts and allow for to-go alcohol.

Madison city leaders couldn’t contain their excitement about the latest developments and growth in Town Madison, including the A&E district coming to life.

Madison Development Director, Mary Beth Broeren believes the new district opens the door to new opportunities for residents and visitors.

“You might have a block party, it allows for people to walk from restaurant to restaurant, or from venue to venue,” Broeren told News 19.

It can also be an enticing location for new businesses. “I think we’re going to get more restaurants, more retail. We’re looking forward to some more hotels coming on,” Broeren exclaimed.

Madison Mayor Paul Finley told News 19 that the construction of Toyota Field, and continued development around Town Madison, brought the A&E district to life.

“The anchor of the multi-use venue that houses Minor League Baseball absolutely jet-fueled growth in this area. The next portion that will do that is the full interchange that is being built right now,” Mayor Finley said.

Business owners, like David Weand, feel the new district and surrounding amenities will benefit everyone once all projects are complete.

“Anytime you have a great venue like the Trash Pandas’ stadium in an area that’s growing, and having alcohol that you can take to-go and walk around to the various businesses, it’s always a boost and a great excitement for the community,” Weand said.

All to-go alcohol will be served in ‘kelly green’ cups – a symbol of the growth in Madison, hoping people will come and “plant their roots” in the city.

“We’ve defined it as green, “planting your roots,” growing as a city and maturing. And that’s what this Town Madison entertainment district allows us to do,” Mayor Finley explained.

Mayor Finley says all kelly green cups will be included with the purchase of alcoholic beverages in the Arts and Entertainment district.