HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The U.S. Space and Rocket Center (USSRC) is celebrating Father’s Day this year by offering a special deal on ticket prices.

This year for Father’s Day, dads can get in free to the USSRC with a paid guest.

General Admission to the USSRC includes access to the Saturn V Hall, Moon Crater, Military Park, Rocket Park, Shuttle Park, Spark!Lab, ISS: Science on Orbit, and available featured exhibit(s), simulators, and tours.

Father’s Day is June 17 this year and there is still time to plan a trip to the USSRC.

More information on the promotion or where to purchase tickets can be found here.