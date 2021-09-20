Take a trip back in time at the Frontier Days festival in Eva

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. — Located off Interstate 65 in Morgan County, the town of Eva hosts Frontier Days, a week of old-fashioned fun and games each year.

It is set for September 17 through September 25 at several spots around Eva.

The week-long event features a greased pig chase, a frog jumping contest, a parade, antique tractors, a hayride, and more.

The hayride is set for 6:30 p.m. on September 21st with the route beginning at the Eva Saddle Club Arena at 1718 Frost Road. The cost is $1 per person and includes a free hotdog and drink at the end of the ride.

Westside Baptist Church will host an old-fashioned hymnbook singing on Thursday, Sept. 23rd at 7 p.m. The agenda for Friday, Sept. 24th consists of music on the square at 6 p.m. Slated to perform under the entertainment tent is Southern Way and admission is free.

The big day gets underway on Saturday, Sept. 25th beginning at 9 a.m. with an arts and craft show, food vendors, and an antique tractor and car show.

Additional activities include a parade, live entertainment, and a pig-calling contest. The day wraps up at the ball fields with the frog-jumping contest at 4 p.m. followed by the greased pig chase at 5 p.m.

For more information including the schedule of events and locations, visit their website here.