MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — County officials ask the public to take part in a campaign to honor veterans making their way back to civilian life.

It’s called ‘Operation Green Light’ and involves just replacing your house or business’s outdoor lights with a green bulb to raise awareness and support for the roughly 250,000 service members who exit the military each year to transition back to society.

Madison County Commissioners approved a resolution for all county buildings to observe the practice beginning Wednesday.

“This is just to show our veterans that we see them, and to bring the conversation that there are resources here in our county for our veterans as we approach Veterans Day,” Madison County Commissioner Violet Edwards said. “So starting (Wednesday night), if you stop by Animal Services, Hi-Lo, or my office, or the Harrison Center, you will see the buildings bathed in green.”

Edwards added that the county is partnering with the Huntsville-based Still Serving Veterans during the campaign.

Operation Green Light Month runs through Veterans Day, November 11.