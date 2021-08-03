Swim for Melissa, Miracle Bash in-person events cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — In-person events for the 16th Annual Miracle Bash and Swim for Melissa have been cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns.

The Huntsville Hospital Foundation made the decision Tuesday after talking with hospital leaders and Chris and Amy George, the founders of Melissa’s fund.

Events were scheduled to take place Friday and Saturday, but organizers weren’t willing to put anyone’s health at risk because of a growing number of COVID-19 cases in Huntsville.

Miracle Bash ticketholders will still be able to bid on online auction items starting Wednesday and lasting through next Monday morning.

Registered swimmers can drive through the Huntsville Hospital Foundation office parking lot Saturday to pick up their prizes.

This year, money raised will help buy new Giraffe OmniBeds for the most critically ill babies in Huntsville Hospital for Women and Children’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, an infant-driven feeding program, and a simulation doll for training NICU staff.