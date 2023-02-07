MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) – Calling all softball enthusiasts and mental health advocates! If you want the chance to support a good cause and play in a game at the home of the Rocket City Trash Pandas, you’re in luck!

The Enrichment Center, a nonprofit mental health agency that provides school-based mental health therapy to children and teens, is hosting its first-ever Charity Classic softball game at Toyota Field. The game will raise money for youth mental health services.

They are looking for people to ‘pitch’ in by becoming a sponsor or signing up to serve as a player.

Local celebrities and school partners will be competing on the field in a softball game and off the field to meet fundraising goals.

The event is meant to provide an opportunity for families and the community to come together in support of mental health services for children and teens in a fun, engaging and family-oriented way.

The Enrichment Center said local district groups will also be at the game to provide entertainment for the crowds. Special guests will also be throwing out the first pitch and singing the national anthem.

There are four different levels of sponsorship, and each comes with different special ticket packages and recognition.

The Enrichment Center says players will be asked to:

Attend the player information meeting (February 2023)

Attend at least one practice with the team prior to the event (scheduled by coaches)

Promote the event in order to help teams reach fundraising goals

Players will be provided with meals on the day of the event, jerseys, an event hat, bats, softballs, and helmets. They will be asked to provide their own gloves, cleats, and other remaining uniform items.

To become a sponsor or sign up to play in the game by contacting Kenzie Crouch with The Enrichment Center at kenzie@theenrichmentcenter.org.

As for off-the-field fundraising challenges, the two teams competing will face off to see who can be the top fundraising team. Fans and families in attendance can choose to donate in support of either of the two teams and whoever ends the day with the most donations, wins!

For more information on the event and how you can get involved, you can visit the Enrichment Center website here.