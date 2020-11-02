Support your small businesses this holiday season with shopping local

Shopping local not only helps the local economy, but also allows for the community to come together and create relationships. During these hard times WHNT is taking action to help inform you what local businesses have to offer this holiday season, through Black Friday, Shop Local Saturday, Cyber Monday, and Christmas. Below is a local directory with links to their websites and information about ways to shop and support local.

Business NameCitySpecial Offering
24E Health ClubsHuntsville24/7 fitness centers with classes, personal training,
kid zone, tanning and more
BBBHuntsvilleOnline Auction
Botanical GardensHuntsvilleGalaxy of Lights
Cotton Patch Madison40% off all Fall items
Christmas Trees
Crawford’s GiftsAthensHoliday Dazzle Days: Nov 6-7th,
9am – 8pm Specials throughout
the store & door prizes
Current Electrical and Generator ServicesLacy SpringsFree 7 year warranty on generators
Pain 2 Wellness HealthcareMadisonOffers Nutrition, hormone balancing
Pain Management and more
Sabghi’s JewelersHuntsvilleWhether it is gold, silver, platinum or diamond, Sabghi’s Jewelers has the perfect gifts
Shoals Plastic SurgeryMuscle ShoalsShoals Plastic Surgery November Specials:
Fire & Ice peel, Microblading,
RF Microneedling and more
WellStone Behavior HealthHuntsvilleprovide accessible outpatient counseling and psychiatric services for all ages at an affordable cost

Adding to the list

Are you interested in getting your Tennessee Valley business added to the list above? Fill out the form below.

