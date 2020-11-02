Support your small businesses this holiday season with shopping local

You can always expect your landscape to be filled with a myriad of fall colors as your trees and shrubs go dormant for the winter. You'll see yellows, purples, oranges, and reds during the transition. But what's actually happening during this change?

Deciduous trees and shrubs are ones that will lose their leaves in the winter. During the summer, the green chlorophyll pigment is what you see, and it's what's most responsible for photosynthesis. But as temperatures fall and day length gets shorter in the fall, the chlorophyll breaks down and photosynthesis stops, ultimately revealing other pigments in the leaves.