ALABAMA (WHNT) — There are only a few short weeks left for summer fun, so if you’re running out of ideas to keep the kids busy – we’ve got you covered!

Read on for adventure:

Themed Train Rides (Madison Co.):

The North Alabama Railroad Museum is hosting a few more fun train rides to round out the summer – especially if you’re looking to escape the heat! The air-conditioned coaches are perfect for a relaxing family adventure. A short train ride makes for a perfect (and easy) staycation!

A Flip-Flop Fun Ride will be held on Saturday, July 15, starting at 10 a.m. Tickets range in price from $10-15 for all passengers.

Magic On the Mercury & Chase is guaranteed to keep your kids’ attention with mystery and help them get ready to return to school! Platform 6 9⁄4 will be ready for boarding, so be sure you’ve got your tickets! There are also some special guests lined up that you won’t want to miss! Magic on the Mercury & Chase is a full-length, 10-mile ride that takes over an hour.

Tickets cost between $10-15. Rides are scheduled to depart on Saturday, July 29 and Saturday, August 5.

For everything you need to know before you go, visit the museum’s website here.

W.C. Handy Music Festival (Florence):

The 42nd annual W.C. Handy Music Festival is slated for Friday, July 20 through Sunday, July 30. The entire jazz festival will be chock-full of events for all ages to enjoy, all the music you can dream of, and plenty of exhibits to explore.

The free event celebrates the Florence native and “Father of the Blues,” who presented to the world the sounds of rhythm-and-blues, jazz, and soul with famous tunes like “St. Louis Blues,” “Memphis Blues,” and “Beale Street Blues.”

Light Up the Night (HSV):

Huntsville Parks and Recreation is hosting a Glow Party on Friday, July 21 starting at 6 p.m. Not only will it be vibrant, but it’s also another free family-friendly event! Organizers say there will be music, games and food trucks to attend the event, held on the park’s east side.

Pirate Day (HSV):

The Dragon’s Forge Cafe inside the Lowe Mill ARTS & Entertainment venue will have a FREE pirate-themed event featuring food and drink items guaranteed to “shiver ye timbers,” along with a “band of pirates” to sing your favorite sea shanties.

It all kicks off at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 22.

Free Boccia Clinic

No, it’s not spelled wrong, and yes, it’s for everyone! Bocce is a fun lawn game where participants try to toss their weighted balls closest to the center game piece.

In contrast, Boccia, organizers say, is a more inclusive version, allowing people of all ages and abilities to play. The clinic, hosted by UAH Ability Sport Network and Huntsville Parks & Recreation, will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 22 at the Optimist Rec Center.

Did we miss something? Let us know here!