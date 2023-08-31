ARAB, Ala. – Looking for a free family-friendly event this Labor Day weekend? SugarFest is returning to Arab on Saturday, September 2 at the city park.

The event begins with a 5k run at 7:30 a.m. The run starts at the Arab City Park Pool.

The day will include plenty of activities. This year the festival is rolling out a carnival with rides for both adults and children. The carnival will be open from 11 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Admission is $10 per person for unlimited rides.

There is also a kids’ area that features games, slides, a climbing wall, an obstacle course, the splash pad, and the pool will be open for all to enjoy.

The event also features more than 20 food trucks and over 100 vendors.

A firework show will light up the night sky at 8:00 p.m.

The City of Arab began the event in 2019. City officials say last year’s SugarFest was the largest event the city hosted in its history.