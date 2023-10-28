HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Hundreds of scientists, technology specialists, and other professionals are gathering at the Von Braun Center on Saturday. STEAMfest is offering educational, hands on activities and demonstrations.

The event is family friendly and fun for all ages. Older students and adult will have to opportunity to explore STEAM-related industries.

“The more we can expose kids and light a spark toward STEM fields and interest in those areas, and grow that population into our future workforce,” said Women in Defense Tennessee Valley Chapter Vice President Gayla Suddarth.

Organizations like the Women in Defense (WID) work to encourage future generations of defense industry professionals.

“We target a lot of the kids that are in disadvantaged areas, specifically the young girls,” said WID Tennessee Valley Chapter STEM Director Stephanie Casey. “Being the STEM Director for Women in Defense, we do try to reach out to girls and bring them into the STEM field.

On Friday night, a creative collaboration between musicians and scientists brought battle bots, art galleries, and live music to kick of the two day festival.

“It’s all to talk about how science and technology are used to inspire and create music,” said Alabama Science Festival Director Joe Iacuzzo.

Several local musicians took part in the festivities.

“For me, I have an old style of music, that’s blues and it comes back from just after slavery actually, and I have a modern way of presenting it using electronic looping which is stacking and kind of doing recording sections with your feet while you’re playing at the same time,” said Huntsville-based musician Microwave Dave.

STEAMfest will take place from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm on Saturday at the VBC East Hall. Admission is free and open to the public.