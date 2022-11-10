(Courtesy of the Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs)

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Floyd E. “Tut” State Veterans Home has announced it will hold a Veteran’s Day Ceremony Friday.

The Meridian veterans facility will host the ceremony at 2 p.m.

The event will feature Lieutenant General Daniel Karbler as the keynote speaker. Karbler currently serves as commanding general for the United States Army Space and Missile Defense Command, which is based at Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville.

The ceremony will be held at the veterans home which is located at 2701 Meridian St N, Huntsville, AL 35811