HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Alabama Department of Child Abuse and Neglect Prevention, Children’s Trust Fund of Alabama, is providing free resources to help you protect children and teens in this ever-changing digital age.

“You know the internet can be really fun. We all enjoy it. But it can also be very dangerous because not everyone online is who they say they are,” Barbara Fowler with Fowler Davis 4 Change said.

As technology advances, new forms of crime emerge. It’s easy for predators to make contact with children, share inappropriate images, and hide their identity.

“Kids can be playing on their parent’s laptop, tablet or cell phones, maybe playing a game and we think its very innocent but it could be subjected to things they don’t need to be seeing,” Fowler said.

The Children’s Trust Fund wants parents to know the dangers of the digital age.

“From unwanted exposure to hardcore pornography, we are finding out our kids are being subjected to this as early as five years old,” Fowler said.

From cyberbullying to hate speech and sexual predators Barbara Fowler says the children’s trust fund put together a series of videos and resource guides discussing topics related to digital safety, awareness, and prevention.

“There are 30-second videos, 90-second videos. We have a youth poster that gives them red flags, tips, what to do if they find themselves in trouble. These can also be downloaded and schools and educators can print those out,” Fowler said.

Leaders of the digital safety campaign say the free resources are meant for not only parents but educators, law enforcement, lawmakers, and any other community member who wants to help promote digital safety.

Visit https://ctf.alabama.gov/digital-safety/ for all the videos and resources.