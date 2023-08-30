HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Teams and individuals are in the throws of fundraising ahead of the St. Jude Walk/Run happening on September 23.

Events are being organized across the country, including Huntsville. In fact, the city has a connection to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital: an affiliate clinic at Huntsville Hospital for Women and Children.

Patient families of St. Jude do not pay a penny for any visit or treatment. That’s why organizers say fundraising is so important through family-friendly events like this one because that money goes towards life-saving treatments.

The whole family is welcome to participate in Huntsville’s Run/Walk on September 23. In addition to the opening ceremony at 7:30 a.m., and the different athletic events, there are a number of kid-friendly activities to keep everyone entertained and having fun while still supporting St. Jude.

Registration is open until the day of the event. Anyone interested in taking part can click here. The walk will be at HudsonAlpha, at 601 Genome Way NW in Huntsville.