CULLMAN, Ala. (WHNT) — The folks at St. Bernard Abbey and Prep School are preparing for the 6th annual Bernard Blues and BBQ festival.

The two-day event will take place on October 29 and 30 from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

There will be a craft fair featuring vendors from across the country selling a wide variety of products including, pottery, wreaths, door hangers, flowers, wood-turned bowls, clothing, birdhouses and honey.

You’ll be able to get your fill of barbecue with offerings such as pulled pork, ribs, brats and chicken.

Something else that might be music to your ears: several performing artists are scheduled to take the stage including Elnora Spencer, Earl Williams and the Juke Band, and The Sinners.

The recommended admission price is a $10 donation. People will also have the opportunity to tour the Ave Maria Grotto for $5.

On Sunday, St. Bernard will give away cash prizes totaling over $12,000.

Parking is free for the event.