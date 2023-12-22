MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Everyday Sunshine Thrift Store in Morgan County is a very special place to shop.

It isn’t newsworthy because of the various items, toys and clothes, but because of who the employees are at the store.

The thrift store is one of a few places that hire adults with disabilities.

Logan arranges clothes in both age and size order with no difficulty at all. He would rather be at the store doing his job more than doing anything else.

“I am glad to be here every day and I enjoy the job very much,” Logan explained.

Amelie, with assistance and training from her dad, sorts and arranges the clothing that comes into the store.

Both Logan and Amelie are two of several employees who work at the store during the holiday season and all year around who are diagnosed as intellectually disabled.

Amelie’s parents, Jeff and Andrea Sharp, who were anxious about what she would be able to do after high school graduation, created the store for their daughter to have a safe place to learn to work and adapt to that environment.

“We are folding clothes, we’re vacuuming and we’re putting stickers on books,” said Jeff Sharp. “That’s the type of environment we’re trying to make. We also want other parents to know that your kid can work too.”

The husband-and-wife team took on the challenge of training other adults with varied needs to become employable people while developing a workplace of inclusion.

“To have a paycheck, to have purpose, something to do, somewhere to go and people to socialize with. A lot of people with different disabilities are very isolated so that’s one of the things we’re trying to put a small dent in,” Sharp said.

Everyday Sunshine Thrift Store has also partnered with various schools to train high school students through programs offered at the districts.

“It is a lot of work, and it is a lot to go through as you can tell but it has been very rewarding, and it’s been great,” Sharp explained.

The thrift store is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. You can find more information about the store here.