HUNTSVILLE, Ala (WHNT) — Rocket City Rescue hosted its Smooches for Pooches Adoption event Saturday.

The animal rescue welcomed visitors to Campus 805 Saturday for hot chocolate and a chance to play with some of the rescue’s dogs.

Michelle Underwood, with Rocet City Rescue, said the event even offered a kissing booth with some of the eligible canines at the event.

“You get to get slobbery kisses from a dog at the kissing booth, she said. “What could be better on Valentine’s?”

The animal rescue showed off more than 20 adoptable dogs during the event. Organizers said they also used the event to offer spay and neuter education for attendees.

The Rocket City Rescue tries to match adoptable dogs with suitable forever homes and offers vet referrals for new owners.

Underwood said that even if someone is unable to adopt, the rescue is always looking for foster volunteers.

“The biggest thing that I could beg for is fosters, fosters, fosters, she said. “Oh my gosh, we need foster homes so bad. There’s so many animals in the shelter. Our foster homes are absolutely filled to the brim right now.”