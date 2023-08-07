HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The Space Missile Defense (SMD) Symposium is back for another year at the Von Braun Center (VBC)!

Hundreds of attendees and leaders from around the world will make their way to the Rocket City to learn and talk about the latest advancements in the space and missile defense world.

The SMD Symposium is the leading educational, professional development, networking event in the space and missile defense community, according to the event’s website.

Some of presenters include the Missle Defense Agency, Space and Missle Defense Command, Army Futures Command, Army Material Command, PEO Missiles and Space, and many more.

News 19 Anchor Steve Johnson will be in attendance speaking to some of these leaders and organizations and will bring the Tennessee Valley the latest from the symposium.

The three-day event begins on Tuesday, August 8 and ends on Thursday, August 10. For more information, you can visit the SMD Symposium website.