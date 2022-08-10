HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Space and Missle Defense (SMD) Symposium is underway in Downtown Huntsville!

Morning Anchor Steve Johnson visited the 25th Symposium and his live reports can be found below.

Steve spoke with Bob English, spokesperson for the Space and Missile Defense Symposium, about the event and what to expect.

Next, Steve spoke with David Leary from Boeing about what they showing off during the week’s event.

Lockheed Martin is one of the 230 exhibitors at the Von Braun Center this week for the SMD Symposium.

Next, Steve spoke with Matt Kinsey from Dry-Tech New Jersey at their exhibit.

Companies from across the country gathered in Huntsville for the three-day event, including Invocon Inc., from Houston, Texas. Here’s what their exhibit showed:

Huntsville company IERUS talks about what they do for the country.

Sameer Singhal spoke with Steve at the CFD Research exhibit about what they do as a company.