DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) – The annual Sizzle and Smoke Festival benefiting Mosaic Mentoring of North Alabama will return to Decatur’s Ingalls Harbor from September 22 to 23.

The festival — previously known as Riverfest — will offer a triple steak cookout, which is a Steak Cookoff Association-sanctioned event. Grillers of all levels are encouraged to compete. Membership to join the SCA is $40 and allows members to cook in as many steak events as they would like in the United States.

Those who compete can turn in three steaks for judging, one on Friday and two on Saturday. Mosaic Mentoring will provide USDA choice ribeyes to “ensure a level playing field.” Steaks are included in the registration price.

The blue-ribbon steak will win $1,000, and prize money will vary from second to tenth place. The winners of all three steak-turn-ins will automatically win a golden ticket to the World Food Championships Finals in Dallas, Texas.

Events begin Friday, September 22 at 4:30 p.m., and will end with a double competition on Saturday, September 23. You can register here for Friday and here for Saturday.

There will also be pork ribs, dessert and Jack Daniel’s cocktail competitions, all paying up to fifth place.

Kids 4-13 years old will also be able to participate to see who has the best pork chop. The prize for first place is $100. Prize money will vary from second to tenth place.

Along with the steak cook-off, Friday night will also feature a Cruise-In car show, food trucks and several vendors.

On Saturday, Mosaic Mentoring will have a steak sandwich sale from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., as well as a silent auction and a raffle.

To find more information about this event, including a schedule, check out the Smoke and Sizzle Fest Facebook page.