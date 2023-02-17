TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WHNT) — A six-year-old cancer survivor in Tuscumbia is collecting aluminum can tabs to help raise money for the Ronal McDonald House nonprofit organization.

Beasley Lolley was diagnosed with a rare neuroblastoma when he was 13 years old. Beasley had to go through many surgeries in Birmingham while being treated.

Beasley’s mother Allison told News 19 that they were able to stay at a nearby facility for free through the Ronald McDonald House.

“We stayed there for several weeks over the course of probably about three years,” Allison Lolley said. “It helped us just financially not have to have a hotel room, not have to worry about that hotel bill.”

In January, Beasley decided to begin collecting aluminum can tabs. The tabs can be recycled for money, which can then be directly donated to the Ronald McDonald House.

“Beasley came to us wanting to do this on his own, and we wanted to get behind him,” Allison Lolley said. “We also want him to realize that we were blessed at that time and we had people rallying behind us and helping us, and now it’s our turn.”

If you would like to donate any aluminum can tabs, they can be dropped off at Valley Grove Baptist Church in Tuscumbia. You can also take them directly to SA Recycling in Sheffield.

Beasley and his family will continue collecting tabs until June, which is when he will return to Birmingham for his final surgery.