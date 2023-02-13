MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – A crew with Sirens for Cities Inc. has been working to replace and restore non-functioning sirens in Madison County.

In October, it was reported that three separate sirens in Madison County were out of service and waiting for parts. News 19 also reported in January that two additional sirens were in need of replacement or new parts. Those five sirens were:

Fire Station 15 on Sparkman Drive

Celtic Drive in Madison

Kelly Spring Road in Harvest

The roundabout on Indian Creek Road at Old Monrovia Road in Huntsville

Dunlop Boulevard in Madison

A spokesman with Sirens for Cities said that the organization was able to work with Madison County officials to replace these. They said that only one siren is left to fix on the list.

Sirens for Cities, Inc. has been designing, installing and servicing weather warning systems since 1996. They are an authorized Sentry Siren dealer and specialize in warning systems, severe weather detection software and siren system design and terrain studies.