HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — There is a dire need for blood donations in North Alabama, according to a news release from Blood Assurance.

According to the organization, the shortage comes after “multiple traumas over Labor Day weekend.”

“This was an extremely busy weekend for hospitals across the region,” said Christopher Swafford, the chief operating officer for Blood Assurance.

The organization reported, as of Tuesday, September 6, the center only had one day’s worth of O-negative, O-positive, and B-positive blood types. A-positive and A-negative blood types are also needed for donations.

“It’s vital that we all step up, roll up a sleeve, and help replenish the supply, which will result in lives being saved,” Swafford continued.

Through the end of September, Blood Assurance is offering a free t-shirt honoring those who donated blood after September 11, 2001 attacks on the World Trade Centers as a token of appreciation for donors.

In order to donate blood, you must be 17 years old, or 16 with parental consent, weigh 110 pounds and be in good health. Find a location to donate blood or set up an appointment here.

Donations can also be set up by calling 800-962-0628 or texting BAGIVE to 999777.