(WHNT) — Calling all Tennessee Valley chefs and bakers!! We know this holiday season, many people are breaking out the cookbooks or the family favorites, and we want to show them off!

Every family has special dishes, whether it is original or a new take on a fan favorite.

But most times, those food stars only get recognition at one table and that’s just not fair for those delicious delights.

As you’re getting ready to cook up a storm, take a minute to snap a picture, and share it with us.

Starting November 14 and going through New Years, we will be accepting submissions of your top holiday season creations.

What To Do:

Submit a picture of your dish below

Add a fun name!

If you feel inclined, share the recipe with us as well!

We will begin showing off your delicious dishes on News 19 at 9 a.m. as soon as next week.

They will also be posted online, creating a “Digital Cookbook” of family favorites across the Tennessee Valley.

If you have any questions or need any help, send us an email at interactive@whnt.com and we will be happy to help.