ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) – A locally owned business is putting a twist on Halloween scares and giving people the power to fight monsters.

Grace Hill Farms is home to zombie paintball. Guests have an opportunity to defeat the undead in zombie-infested woods while riding in a Zombie Assault Vehicle.

The ride is 30 minutes long and includes a supply of paintballs. The all-ages event is a great way to enjoy some family fun.

Gates open on Friday and Saturday nights at 6:30 p.m. and the last ride leaves at 10:30 p.m.

People can also take a solo trek through the woods and hunt zombies in the forest.

Grace Hills Farms also offers more paintball fun with shooting range for target practice. While people wait for their hunt, they can enjoy movies played outdoors on a large projector screen.