ALABAMA (WHNT) – Doughnut fans rejoice! Shipley Do-Nuts is planning an expansion, and some cities in North Alabama are on the list as possibilities.

Shipley Do-Nuts is a Texas-based company that sells pastries, kolaches and, of course, various kinds of do-nuts.

The franchise, which currently has around 340 stores, is planning a large southern expansion, with potential locations being in Georgia, Florida, and the Carolinas.

While the expansion is heavily focused on the southern states, Colorado and Kansas are also target areas.

Some of the cities and towns in North Alabama include:

Albertville

Athens

Decatur

Florence

Huntsville

Madison

You can find the entire list of possible locations in Alabama, as well as the remainder of the South, on the Shipleys website.