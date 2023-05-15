NORTH ALABAMA (WHNT) – Local law enforcement agencies will gather Tuesday to remember fallen officers killed in the line of duty. The ceremonies are being held to commemorate National Peace Officers Memorial Day and National Police Week.

In 1962, President John F. Kennedy proclaimed May 15 as National Peace Officers Memorial Day and the calendar week in which May 15 falls, as National Police Week. This week pays special recognition to those law enforcement officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty for the safety and protection of others.

Local agencies in Limestone County will gather at the Limestone County Courthouse lawn on Tuesday at 5 p.m. to honor the nine officers they have lost in the line of duty. Their names will be called during a ‘Roll Call’ ceremony, symbolizing their ‘End of Watch.’

The list includes names from Athens Police Department (APD), Limestone County Sheriff’s Office and Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) Troopers.

“The event reminds us to pause and reflect on the lives lost and to pay tribute to their sacrifice,” APD Chief Floyd Johnson said.

The public is welcome to attend the ceremony. The lights at the Courthouse will be blue in honor of the nine officers.

Marshall and Morgan counties will also hold memorial services of their own.

Marshall County will hold its memorial service at the Marshall County Courthouse on Tuesday, at 12 p.m. Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall will join several agencies from across Marshall County, including Marshall County Sheriff’s Office and Albertville Police Department.

Along with the memorial service, the Marshall County Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) Lodge will have a groundbreaking ceremony for a law enforcement memorial at the Marshall County Courthouse. The community is invited to attend to honor those officers and celebrate the groundbreaking of the memorial.

Agencies from across Morgan County invite the community to join them at its fallen officer memorial. Decatur Police Department, Priceville Police Department, Morgan County Sheriff’s Office and several other agencies will be in attendance.

The Annual Morgan County Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony will be held on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m., at the north side entrance of the Morgan County Courthouse in Cotaco Park.

If you know of any additional ceremonies being held across North Alabama, email the Digital Team for them to be added to this list. Email: interactive@whnt.com.