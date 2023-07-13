Popular fast-food chains are celebrating National French Fry Day with free or discounted fries. (Getty Images)

(WHNT) — Fast food chains all over the U.S. will be offering free french fries all day on Thursday, July 13, to celebrate National French Fry Day!

News 19 has compiled a list of all the chains in the Tennessee Valley that will be participating:

Carl’s Jr, Hardee’s: Any rewards members who purchase fries through the website or app on July 13 — ala carte or with a combo — will receive an offer for a free small french fries with a minimum $1 purchase.

Charleys Philly Steaks : All guests who visit their Charleys location on July 13 will get an original fry for $1.

Hooters : The wing chain is offering free curly fries, waffle fries or tots with any purchase of an entree to all dine-in patrons on July 13.

Krystal : Guests can get a free medium fry with any online or app purchase at participating locations.

McDonald's : On July 13, the burger chain will offer free any size fries through the mobile app, no purchase necessary.

Wendy's: From July 13 through 16, guests can receive an offer for free, any size fries with any in-app purchase. Simply apply the offer to your mobile order or scan in the restaurant at the drive-thru.