HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — EarlyWorks Children’s Museum is launching a new program meant to create a safe and comfortable space for all their young visitors.

Sensory Sundays are meant to include all kids, no matter their abilities and preferences.

“EarlyWorks Children’s Museum always has the goal of making sure every child feels seen and feels heard,” EarlyWorks Deputy Director Beth Goodwin told News 19.

On the third Sunday of each month, EarlyWorks Museum will host Sensory Sunday. On these days, the museum staff will turn down the lights and music to create a space less likely to over-stimulate.

Goodwin said they want to create an inclusive and fun space for all children. As a part of this mission, the museum offers sensory bags.

“We have headphones because it can get loud in the museum,” Goodwin said. “We have just little different toys that they can play with, that they can rub. We have a fidget toy in here. It’s just filled with different things they can use while they’re at EarlyWorks.”

The sensory bags are available every day the museum is open. Just ask for them at the front desk.

The first Sensory Sunday will take place on Oct. 15.