LINCOLN COUNTY, Tenn. (WHNT) — If you know your Valentine doesn’t like flowers and chocolate – then your only other option is to get them a puppy!

Well, at least temporarily.

The Lincoln County Humane Society is helping you show the love this Valentine’s Day by offering a PUPPY-GRAM! Yes, you are actually gifting puppy cuddles.

While some gifts (expensive jewelry) can break the bank and could possibly only get shown off on special occasions, this gift is two-fold: not only will they get to play with an adorable puppy and enjoy all their snuggles, but you’re also supporting a wholesome cause!

One Puppy-Gram includes hugs and kisses from puppies brought directly to you, your Valentine or an entire group. A sweet Valentine’s Card is also included.

Not only that, there are options to add roses, chocolate, a serenade, balloons or outfits to the doggos!

The destination does need to be within a 30-minute drive of the shelter, located at 1718 Pulaski Hwy. in Fayetteville, TN.

Puppies will be delivered between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. on February 14. Options start at 10 minutes of snuggles and go up to 30 minutes.

Once you make a reservation, the shelter will be able to provide a more accurate time a few days before the Valentine’s Day delivery.

All of the proceeds from the cuddly Puppy-Grams will go directly to the Lincoln County Humane Society to help with all of the housing, feeding and medical costs of animals at the shelter.

You can find more information or reserve the “sweet” treat for your Valentine here.

If you want details about the Fayetteville Lincoln County Animal Shelter, visit their website here or call (931) 433-3726.