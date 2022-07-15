NORTH ALABAMA (WHNT) — All week long, Bank Independent and News 19 have been working together to get donations for School Share 2022: a supply drive to get teachers and students prepared and well-stocked ahead of this school year.

Friday, July 15 marks the final push: a Stuff the Bus donation drive!

If you’re interested in dropping off some unused school supplies, there will be donation sites at a handful of locations across North Alabama. Volunteers will be there from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. to collect your items!

In Florence, volunteers will be outside of Office Depot and Walmart.

In Madison, there is a site at Walmart off Highway 72.

In Huntsville, supplies can be dropped off with volunteers at the Office Depot on University Drive.

