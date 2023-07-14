TENNESSEE VALLEY (WHNT) — Teachers and parents know the cost of school supplies can add up quickly, News 19 and Bank Independent are working together to help alleviate some of those costs.

School supplies and donations will be accepted at all Bank Independent locations, by PayPal through Bank Independent’s website, and through scheduled collection events until July 14.

A donation of just $5 can help carry the cost of supplies for local children. A list of just some needed items includes:

Backpacks

Crayons

Headphones

Rulers

Glue

Folders

Markers

Pencils

Bank Independent works with local partner organizations to make sure those donations are distributed to families in need through local organizations.

You can make your donations at the Walmart on Highway 72 in Madison, the Walmart on Hough Road in Florence and the Office Depot on Florence Boulevard in Florence.

In addition to the campaign, Bank Independent pledges to match total customer Smart Swipe savings up $10,000 until July 14.