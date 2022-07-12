HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — One of the first things teachers do at the start of each school year is send out a supply list to parents – a sheet of basics to help get their child all stocked up ahead of classes.

Not every family can easily provide those supplies, so that’s where school supply drives like ‘School Share’ come into play.

When a student comes to school without those supplies, Liz Moore, a 3rd-grade teacher told News 19 it can have an impact, “You can see it in their face… Some of them will even come apologize to you. You never want them to feel, especially the young kids, they feel like they’re letting you down.”

That’s why Moore and countless other teachers try to keep extra supplies on hand at all times for any student that may need them.

“Their eyes just light up… that ‘Okay! I didn’t let you down,” Moore continued.

However, those costs can add up. Even though Moore says she’ll do whatever it takes to make sure her students have what they need, the more supplies they can get donated, the more room they have to spend their money on making school a little more lively.

“If people donate to the supply drive and can meet those basic needs then we can keep school fun and use our extra money for the parties and the snacks and treats and treasure boxes and all the things that make school fun.”

News 19 and Bank Independent teamed up for School Share 2022 to help alleviate the costs for teachers and parents this school year. If you’re interested in donating or helping the cause, click here.