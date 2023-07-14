MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) – Bank Independent’s 10th annual School Share drive wrapped up Friday afternoon, after spending much of the day taking generous donations of school supplies from the community.

School Share is part of Bank Independent’s Helping Hands Foundation, which began in 2011 following the deadly tornado outbreak in Alabama, helping those in need in the community.

Committee on Church Cooperation in Decatur, Sidney’s Safe! Foundation in the Shoals, Department of Human Resources in Franklin, Lawrence and Limestone counties, and Free 2 Teach in Huntsville all benefit from the school supply drive.

Bank Independent set up donation collection sites at Walmart in Madison along Highway 72, Walmart in Florence on Hough Rd., and Office Depot on Florence Blvd. in Florence.

Representatives from benefitting organizations couldn’t be more grateful for all the support the community has shown them through School Share.

”We are so thankful. Just activities and opportunities for the public to come out and support is huge for us,” Free 2 Teach Executive Director Alison Kling told News 19. “It helps us spread the word; it gets these supplies into the carts of our teachers. We’re jazzed. This is what I love. I love getting the community engaged, and I am so thankful for Bank Independent for being a catalyst for that.”

If you could not make it out to any of the donation locations Friday, it’s not too late! You can still drop off school supplies at any North Alabama Bank Independent branch location, and they will make sure your donations get to these organizations.