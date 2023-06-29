TENNESSEE VALLEY (WHNT) — Bank Independent (BI) launched its 10th annual ‘School Share’ drive this week to benefit area school children through the ‘$5 Helps Carry the Cost’ campaign.

Teachers and parents know the cost of school supplies can add up quickly, News 19 and Bank Independent are working together to help alleviate some of those costs.

School supplies and donations will be accepted at all Bank Independent locations, by PayPal through Bank Independent’s website, and through scheduled collection events until July 14.

A donation of just $5 can help carry the cost of supplies for local children.

Some of the most requested items include:

Backpacks

Crayons

Headphones

Rulers

Glue

Folders

Markers

Pencils

Last year’s School Share drive collected and distributed over $16,700 in cash donations and an additional 19,167 school supply items.

Bank Independent works with local partner organizations to make sure those donations are distributed to families in need through local organizations.

“Our “$5 Helps Carry the Cost” campaign is a great reminder that a little can go a long way to make a big impact,” said Hallie Mauldin, Community Engagement Leader at Bank Independent. “Whether you can drop off school supplies, or take a moment to donate to the drive, we’ll ensure your donations make a positive difference in the community.”

In addition to the campaign, Bank Independent pledges to match total customer Smart Swipe savings up $10,000 until July 14.