NORTH ALABAMA (WHNT) – Most Tennessee Valley schools are halfway through the summer, which means back-to-school season will be here before we know it. Teachers and parents know the cost of school supplies can add up quickly, News 19 and Bank Independent are working together to help alleviate some of those costs.

School Share 2022 will be collecting school supplies through July 15 to help students in communities across the Tennessee Valley. School supplies can be dropped off at any of the 28 Bank Independent locations across the region. A full list of those locations and hours can be found here.

The ‘$5 Helps Carry the Cost’ campaign gets supplies out in the schools that need them and will help students get the start they need so they don’t fall behind.

Some of the most requested items include:

Backpacks

Crayons

Headphones

Rulers

Glue

Folders

Markers

Pencils

Those who want to help can also do so by making a donation through PayPal at Bank Independent’s website. A donation of just $5 can help carry the cost of supplies for local children.

The monetary donations will later be used to buy supplies, which along with the donated supplies, will be distributed through the Committee on Church Cooperation, DHR of Franklin County, DHR of Limestone County, DHR of Limestone County, Sidney’s Safe! Foundation and Free 2 Teach.