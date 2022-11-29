MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) – The Whataburger in Madison has finally opened, but not its doors – just its double drive-thru.

The new Highway 72 West and Hughes Road location had a soft opening on Monday, operating exclusively through its drive-thru. Currently, the dining room is not open and online ordering is unavailable.

A spokesperson with the location said they hope to open their online ordering and dining room later this year, closer to the new year.

For now, the drive-thru will be open 24 hours a day.

Planning for this Whataburger was in action as early as Aug. 2020, when the Alabama Department of Environmental Management approved a permit for Whataburger Real Estate, LLC.

In the time since, six other North Alabama locations have been announced and/or broken ground (Decatur, Huntsville South Memorial Parkway, Athens, Albertville, Scottsboro, Fort Payne). Three of those locations have opened.