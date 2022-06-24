FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) – The Salvation Army of The Shoals held two canned food drives on Friday, June 24, in light of more people struggling to pay for groceries due to inflation.

Salvation Army Captain Richard Watts told News 19 that inflation has forced significantly more people to rely on the Salvation Army’s food bank to feed themselves and their families.

“We’ve seen a tremendous increase in the need for food, particularly in our seniors and those on fixed incomes,” Watts said. “With the price of just about everything increasing, it’s getting harder and harder to buy those food items that we need.”

Watts later said that their food banks are running lower than usual, which is why they decided to host two last-minute canned food drives.

“The last thing we want to do is tell someone no because we have no food left,” Watts said.

To donate canned foods and other nonperishables, you can go to the Salvation Army’s central Shoals Area office which is located on Huntsville Road in Florence.