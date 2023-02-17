HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The American Heart Association (AHA) will visit the Rose of Sharon Soup Kitchen to visit with community members and serve them lunch.

On February 21, at 11 a.m., the American Heart Association (AHA) will visit Rose of Sharon to help serve the daily free hot lunch to members of the Huntsville community and spend time speaking with them about the Hands-Only CPR method.

AHA members will be showing demonstrations of the most basic CPR procedure and explain how simply calling 911 and starting chest compressions to the beat of several popular songs (Stayin’ Alive by Bee Gees comes to mind) can save someone’s life.

Heart attacks are the leading cause of death and each year more than 350,000 out-of-hospital cardiac arrests occur in the United States. When a person has a cardiac arrest, their chances of survival nearly triple if they receive CPR immediately from someone nearby.

American Heart Association is supporting the ongoing partnership between the soup kitchen and Landers McLarty Subaru and Frank Williams, who have committed to helping further the mission of Rose of Sharon.

Landers McLarty’s commitment to the soup kitchen includes involving other partnerships to help further the mission of RoS and enrich the lives of those served.