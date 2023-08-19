HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The City of Huntsville welcomed the 2023 – 2024 school year with its annual Celebrating Education Parade Saturday morning. Weather conditions were a perfect match for the “magnetic” atmosphere filled with music and chatter.

“Anybody that’s driving by will be pulled in to celebrate,” said Tonya Wood.

The Celebrating Education Parade and Festival is a back-to-school bash for students and the community to enjoy. School bands, community organizations, little league teams, members of the National Pan-Hellenic Council and more marched in the parade while hundreds lined Blue Springs Rd. to watch.

“The community comes together for the back-to-school parade so it’s just a nice event to do for the kids,” said Lee High School Assistant Band Director I’ednai Minor. “This is the second time that I have been with the band where we’ve done this parade and I’m excited.”

For some, watching the parade was even more exciting. Denise Anderson and Makayla Slater traveled from Detroit, Michigan to support their family members in the parade.

“I’m here to see Alabama A&M which my niece attends and my sister who is a member of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc., so it’s good to come here and see kids getting ready for school.”

The route of the parade led to Mae Jemison High school where a festival was held afterward. Food, vendors, music, and other family-friendly events were available for guests to enjoy. A ribbon cutting was also held for Jemison’s new athletic complex.