HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Rocket City Pride stopped by News 19 to talk about multiple events scheduled to celebrate Pride Month, and after.

Rocket City Pride is a nonprofit organization “inspired to make an impact in Huntsville’s LGBTQIA+ community.”

Stomp Out HIV – June 24

Local nonprofits are hosting a rally in Big Spring Park to Stomp Out HIV ahead of National HIV Testing Day, encouraging everyone to get tested, know your status, and get linked to care.

The community resource fair, food trucks, live music, drumline performances, dance groups, face painting, and other fun activities.

Saturday, June 24

12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Big Spring Park

Thrive Alabama will offer free rapid HIV testing in the ThriveMobile and access to free HIV self-tests throughout the event.

Pride Brunch – June 25

Huntsville’s Only Drag Brunch will be hosting a Pride Brunch on Sunday, June 25. The 18+ only event will be happening at Straight to Ale.

(Photo: Rocket City Pride)

A special brunch menu provided by Ale’s Kitchen and drink specials will be available for additional purchase.

A limited number of tickets remain available.

Pride Night Painting Party – June 29

Want to party and paint your pride!?

On Thursday, June 29, a rainbow gathering will splash a bit of color on some canvas at Huemanity Studios on Mastin Lake Road starting at 7 p.m.

(Photo: Rocket City Pride)

The event, featuring Ambrielle Phierce, includes an 11/14 canvas, light refreshments, and drinks.

Tickets are available for reservation for $30.