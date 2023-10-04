HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The downtown electric bike rental shop, Rocket City E-Bikes is offering an opportunity to get people in Huntsville more familiar with the town they call home.

For $80 on Saturday, October 7, anyone over the age of 16 can rent a bike for a guided 3-hour tour complete with a stop for dinner, which is included in that tour cost, at Huntsville’s Hound and Harvest.

Bikes and Bites is set to become a fixture at Rocket City E-Bikes once a month. In between those events, the shop on Howe Avenue offers various rentals ranging from hourly to a full day.

For anyone interested in joining in on Saturday’s Bikes and Bites, call 256-682-7006 or email info@rocketcityebikes.com with your name, the tour name, time, date and phone number.