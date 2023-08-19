HUNTSVILLE, Al. (WHNT) — The Rocket City Blues and Barbecue Festival took center stage at the Orion Amphitheatre. Organizers called it a perfect combination of amazing food, music, and community.

The festival brought hundreds of people from the north Alabama community together for a day of music and good food.

From brisket, ribs, and side fixings, to seafood and hit music songs, the event aims to highlight what local businesses across the Tennessee Valley have to offer. Families from across the Rocket City brought their kids out to enjoy everything the festival had to offer.

Mr. Mop It BBQ’s pit master Michael Freeman says there’s something about good food and music that brings smiles to the faces of many.

“The good thing about barbecue and blues man it brings people together, you know, it brings happy homes, it makes people feel good,” Freeman said. “I just enjoy what this city is doing man good people, good food, having a good time.”

Freeman also said the Rocket City BBQ and Blues Festival is a great way for the community to band together to enjoy a day of fun.

It was a blend of tasty southern BBQ from local businesses and music at the festival was performed by local artists from Huntsville. Organizers say they’re hoping this late summer festival will see even larger numbers during this time next year.