HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Alabama Chapter of the TEARS Foundation will host a walk to support families who have suffered pregnancy and infant loss on Saturday, September 3.

The 6th Annual “Rock and Walk” will be held from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the large pavilion at Monte Sano State Park, located at 5105 Nolen Avenue in Huntsville.

Anyone is welcome to participate, whether by walking laps together or rocking in chairs. Butterflies along the path will honor those who have been lost.

Organizers of the event say it is a way to let families who have suffered a loss know they are not alone, along with celebrating the lives lost and creating awareness.

Registration is $10 for everyone age 13 and older, which will include participation in the event and a butterfly with a child’s name on it. Children 12 and under can register for free

Through sponsors and volunteers, the organization has raised $10,800 so far – just shy of their $12,000 goal. Funds raised will benefit families who have lost a child by helping to lift the financial burden of burial or cremation services. Bereavement care is also offered by the foundation.

To learn more about The TEARS Foundation or to volunteer, you can visit their website here.

For more information about the walk, or to register or donate, click here.