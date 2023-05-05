HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) —Star Wars Day may be over, but that didn’t stop some movie characters from making an appearance at the Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville Friday.

Members of the 5-0 first rebel legion bring Star Wars to life for fans of all ages.

The group spent the day taking pictures and entertaining visitors to the Space and Rocket Center.

Rebel fleet trooper, Jeremy Athy, told News 19 he hopes their visit will help inspire the next generation of space explorers.

“It’s just amazing, all the information that’s out there that we have not discovered yet,” Athy said. “This next generation, they’re going to learn so much. They’re going to discover new things; things that we were only imagining in sci-fi movies and everything. Those upcoming generations are going to be the ones that discover these fun things and space is where discoveries are at.”

Information on how to volunteer with 5-0 1st Legion can be found here.