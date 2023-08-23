GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The 13th annual River Run Car Show will be hosted at the Marshall County Park in Guntersville on Saturday.

The family-friendly event will begin at 8:00 a.m. on August 26, and will end at 2:00 p.m.

In addition to the car show, there will be entertainment, food and kids activities, including a blow-up car, an appearance by Wednesday the Camel, Barney Fife and famous superheroes.

Organizers will also build an engine at the event and give it away to a lucky attendee.

The fee to register a car is $25, and spectators will pay $5 per carload to enter the event.

The show will take place at County Park 1, U.S. Highway 431 in Guntersville.