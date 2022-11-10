HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Eight families are still not home after a fire that happened during a thunderstorm on October 13.

It’s been nearly one month since the families had no place to go after the fire at a local apartment complex. Some said they cashed in on renters insurance while others went to live with relatives. Some are saying they feel like nobody cares.

“I am very very frustrated [because] I have been in and out of my family’s homes,” Resident Ibrendica Hunt said. “When it first happened I was in a hotel and I’m just wondering about the other people because there’s nowhere to go and this is very frustrating.”

Hunt said she feels proper procedures were not being followed.

“We need help right away and this not getting solved at all I’m feeling like nobody cares if you want to know the truth,” she said.

Of the eight vacant apartments, only two are damaged, the others just have smoke exposure. The apartment management contractors doing the repairs and the city can’t seem to agree on the cause of the delay.

The city says contractors should know building code standards while they are doing their work. While the contractors are telling the apartment management that the city is to blame for the delay. Residents found out Thursday that things could have moved along sooner.

Rose Golden, another displaced resident, said she feels like the contractors did not know what they were doing.

The city’s role is to inspect during the building process. They said they will not approve anything that may jeopardize people’s health and safety. City officials also indicate that the contractor is just now getting some of the filings necessary done.

Managers say they got the families a few hundred dollars from Red Cross.

The apartments have also frozen rental costs for residents up until the end of November. On Friday, inspectors said the contractors still have more to do before the next approval. Renters now are left to wonder if they will ever get to go home.

